Macadamia farmers staring at losses as export window closes

Macadamia farmers are staring at mounting losses with more than 30,000 metric tons of raw nuts reportedly remained unsold in stores and on farms, even as the three-month government-authorized export window closed without delivering the anticipated market relief.

The farmers had hoped the temporary lifting of export restrictions would open international markets, improve farm gate prices and ease a glut that has continued to depress earnings.

However, only 700 metric tons out of the expected 14,000 metric tons were shipped before the window closed on October 10.

The Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA) allowed the exports between July and October, but subsequently blocked the shipment of the unexported allocation, leaving processors and farmers counting losses.

Kenya Macadamia Growers Association Vice Chairman Mureithi Gichabi has urged the government to extend the export period to allow dealers to fulfil their contractual obligations.

He faulted the regulator for failing to facilitate the process despite exporters incurring costs to assemble and present the nuts for inspection as required by regulations.

Gichabi said inconsistent policies and regulatory uncertainty were undermining the multi-billion-shilling industry, with some processing factories facing possible closure.

He also criticized the Agriculture and Food Systems Transformation Summit 2026, saying macadamia stakeholders were denied an opportunity to present their concerns, with discussions concentrating on other agricultural value chains.

Nut Traders Association of Kenya Vice Chairman Njiru Kathangu on his part has stated that the industry needed predictable policies, including regular lifting of the ban on exporting raw nuts to China, so as to give farmers alternative markets.

AFA Acting Director-General Calistus Kundu in a report released recently indicated that only 700 metric tons had been shipped through the Port of Mombasa by 14 companies by the October 10 deadline.

Macadamia value chain expert Peter Mwangi warned that the current crisis mirrored a similar situation three years ago, when excess produce forced farmers to hawk their nuts, prompting the temporary lifting of the export ban by former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi.

He said farmers in Murang’a, Nyeri, Embu, Meru, Kirinyaga, Uasin Gishu and Baringo were among those affected by the market uncertainty.

Taita Taveta stakeholder Moses Karasha called for amendments to the Agriculture and Food Authority Act to remove legal restrictions on exporting raw nuts, arguing that local processors could not absorb the country’s annual production of about 75,000 metric tons.

Other stakeholders proposed establishing a government-backed fund, similar to the Coffee Cherry Advance Revolving Fund to support processors and ensure farmers receive timely payments.

In Nakuru, large-estate representative Jacinta Mwai said more than 5,000 metric tons of nuts were awaiting shipment, urging AFA to extend the export window.

She warned that continued policy uncertainty was damaging investor confidence and Kenya’s reputation in international markets.

A farmer in Murang’a, Jane Wambui said the market glut had weakened farmers’ bargaining power, resulting in some of the lowest farm gate prices experienced in recent years.

The stakeholders are now calling for urgent policy reforms, arguing that without reliable markets and predictable regulations, farmers and investors will continue bearing the cost of a struggling macadamia industry.