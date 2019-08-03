The Macallan stands at the intersection of great taste and exemplary craftsmanship

The Macallan is known for their unrivalled commitment to the mastery of wood and spirit and their exuberant desire to seek out the extraordinary – which is immediately clear in the design of their new distillery – recently introduced their triple cask matured series in the Kenyan market.

This luxury single malt scotch Whisky has been available in most premium outlets since 2012 and in early August, Edrington, the maker of The Macallan Whisky, announced the introduction of the new aged triple cask series in the Kenyan market. This comes after the International Wines and Spirits Record (IWSR), noted that whisky consumption in Kenya grew by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7% in the five years 2013 to 2018.

The introduction of the Triple Cask series means the transition from the 1824 series to the matured Macallan series of 12-year old, 15-year old and 18-year old whisky. The triple cask series was introduced in 2018 and offers the same great whisky with a new name and bottle.

Never heard of the Macallan? Here’s what you need to know.

It’s a single malt scotch whisky for the discerning consumer

The Macallan is the kind of drink that embodies the spirit, aspiration and status of the sophisticated consumer with a taste and the means for luxury.

“In Kenya, whisky embodies the aspiration and status of the emerging young and sophisticated consumer with a keen eye and access to luxurious experiences.” – Jackline Mburu, the Area Manager – East Africa & Indian Ocean Countries, Edrington.

The Macallan is the exemplification of craftsmanship

The Macallan is ranked at number globally in value and that just doesn’t happen overnight or by chance. It takes time, care and unrivalled commitment, not to mention exemplary expertise, to create a whisky so smooth yet bursting with flavour.

Introducing the trinity

The triple cask series includes the 12, the 15 and the 18 matured in European and American seasoned oak casks and ex-bourbon American casks.

The 12

Age: 12 years

Flavour: Citrus, Vanilla and Fresh Oak

The 15

Age: 15 years

Flavour: Vibrant, Orange and Chocolate

The 18

Age: 18 years

Flavour: Orange, Chocolate and woody.

