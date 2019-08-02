The Macallan triple cask series whisky unveiled in Kenya

Edrington, the makers of The Macallan Whisky Thursday announced the introduction of the new aged Triple cask series of Macallan Single Malt Scotch Whisky in the Kenyan market.

They also announced the appointment of Jeyfine Wines Co. limited, as the distributors of The Macallan Whisky, with exclusive import and distribution rights to Edrington’s single malt whiskies in Kenya.

The whiskey has been distributed and is available in most premium outlets in Kenya since 2012.

The Macallan is a Luxury Single Malt Scotch Whisky, ranked the number 1, Malt Whisky in value globally.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



According to Sanele Gwala, Regional Marketing Manager – Africa at Edrington, in 2018 The Macallan transformed from the non-aged 1824 series to the new aged Triple Cask Matured Macallan series of 12-year-old, 15-year-old and 18-year-old Whisky.

“The Macallan enjoys a respectable following among single malt consumers in Kenya. Our vision as we launch the new aged series is to grow this loyal following to make The Macallan the ultimate luxury spirit in Kenya, “said Gwala.

While listing down the company’s plan for the brand, he noted that by 2025 they want The Macallan to be the most preferred luxury spirit in key cities; manage scarcity, build luxury position, focus on digital presence and innovation.

He said over 1 million casks of The Macallan were sold last year which is a huge move.

The International Wines and Spirits Record (IWSR), notes that whisky consumption in Kenya grew by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.7% in the five years 2013 to 2018. This is expected to grow by another 18.8% in the next four years to 2023.

With these growth trends envisioned to continue in double digits over the next five years, ‘The Macallan’ is currently re-aligning its business with a renewed focus on the growing interest and improving tastes in luxury goods by a new generation of sophisticated consumers in Kenya.

Speaking during a media briefing, Joseph King’ori, Chief Executive Jeyfine Wines Co. Limited said the firm services a market universe of over 2,500 bars in the capital city Nairobi, majority which stock premium brands with over 1,500 outlets buying premium whisky products on a regular basis.

“The partnership with Jeyfine Wines Co. Limited is anchored on their strength in distribution of premium & super premium spirits coupled with their unique E-commerce platform (Mo-bar), that enables them deliver direct to consumers, noted Gwala.

Jeyfine Wines are also transacting through a mobile commerce platform Mo-Bar, a direct-to-consumer mobile platform available for download on both Android and Apple smart phones”, said King’ori.

He lauded the government for providing a good environment for their business to thrive.

Jackline Mburu, the Area Manager – East Africa & Indian Ocean Countries, Edrington said The Macallan hopes to be the leading single malt whisky by value in Kenya by 2025 would take advantage of the growing interest by the Kenyan consumer, in luxury brands.

“In Kenya whisky embodies the aspiration and status of the emerging young and sophisticated consumer with a keen eye and access to luxurious experiences. With improved accessibility to global brands consumption has improved considerably and we expect the category to continue experiencing steady growth, concluded Mburu.