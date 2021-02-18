Machakos County Assembly threatens to shoot down BBI Bill

A Section of Machakos County Assembly members allied to Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader Dr Alfred Mutua have threatened shoot down the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill if Governor Mutua is not respected.

Speaking to the media Thursday afternoon on at Governor’s office the Assembly members said the proponents of BBI have continued undermine the MCC party leader his influence in the process notwithstanding.

The 33 MCAs out of 59 said a meeting called in Stoni Athi by the BBI promoters was convened behind the knowledge of Dr Mutua.

“We don’t want to be used to rubber stamp a process where our leader is not consulted,” the members said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153





Machakos Assembly Minority leader Alex Kamitu they will decline to pass the Bill if Governor Mutua is not recognized and respected.

“They are spending close to Ksh 45 million to bribe members of Assembly and we decline to be party to it,” said Mr. Kamitu.

Eight counties have so far approved the bill. The counties are Kisii, Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, West Pokot, Trans Nzoia, Busia and Kajiado.