Machakos County carrying out mass Covid vaccination at bus terminals

The Department of Health and Emergency Services in Machakos County is undertaking a mass Covid-19 vaccination drive at bus terminals.

The drive will take place from 9th August -13th August.

The exercise which is targeted at PSV drivers, matatu touts and Boda Boda riders is being carried out at the following bus stations, Mlolongo, Athiriver, Makutano, Machakos Town, Matuu, Tala, Kangundo and Masii.

Through a circular, Chairpersons in matatu saccos and the Boda Boda riders association are being urged to sensitise persons operating under them for vaccination.

This comes as the Ministry of Health in conjunction with Nairobi Metropolitan Services last week began a vaccination drive in residential areas within the capital city in a bid to upscale the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nairobi Metropolitan Services Community Strategy Coordinator Julia Kimutai said they started with Embakasi and intend on reaching out to 20,000 people during the past weekend.

Nairobi Metropolitan Services Community Strategy Coordinator Julia Kimutai said both the first and second vaccines are available.

By 2 pm Saturday, the Taj Mall Bus stage vaccination centre had administered the Astrazeneca vaccine to over 400 people.

National Multi-Agency Command Centre on COVID-19 representative Douglas Nasio on his part said the drive is a community-centred approach to ensure members of the general public access the jab.

A similar vaccination drive was conducted in five other areas within Embakasi namely Jacaranda grounds, Moto Moto SDA church, Utawala SDA church, Kariobangi market and Terminus SDA church in Dandora Phase 3.