Machakos County moves to contain spread of cholera

Machakos County Government has announced contingency measures it has put in place to prevent the outbreak and spread of cholera.

Deputy Governor, Francis Mwangangi Wednesday afternoon unveiled a multi-sectoral team comprising key departments of the county Government that has been put on a high alert to combat cholera, should the pandemic find its way into the county.

Mwangangi, who addressed the press at his office in Machakos after chairing an emergency meeting commissioned by Governor Wavinya Ndeti assured residents across the county that adequate measures had been put in place to deal with cholera and any other disease outbreak linked to the ongoing El-nino rains.

“We wish to inform all our residents that the county government through the leadership of Governor Wavinya Ndeti has taken measures to deal with any case of cholera. A multi-sectoral team drawn from key departments has been activated and put on a high alert to combat any case of cholera within Machakos territory,” said the DG, adding no case of cholera had so far been reported across the county.

Finance executive, Onesmus Kuyu confirmed the county coffers has adequate resources to procure any required drugs and provide adequate logistical support that may be required in the fight against cholera.

Dr Yumbya who heads the Health docket said all level 4 hospitals across the county have been activated and five beds set aside in each facility to accommodate any patients should such cases arise.

“We are telling our people to observe high standards of cleanliness and follow the guidelines issued by the department of Health in order to prevent the spread of cholera. Those handling foods in public functions should exercise due diligence in hygiene at all times,” Dr Yumbya said.

The move by the county government of Machakos comes amid reports of cholera outbreaks in several counties across the country.