Machakos county to have a team in the top league ,Dan Mule discloses

The former chairman of Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League side AFC Leopards Dan Mule has revealed that in not too long Machakos county will have a team in one of the local top leagues.

Mule who was recently appointed by area governor Wavinya Ndeti in the County Government Land and Houses verification task force said he will use his wealth of experience in football management to propel team from the region into the national league.

“Thd talent in Machakos is too massive and alongside the county government through the office of governor Wavinya Ndeti who has demonstrated good will,we will lay policies and structures in place and start a team which will be a force to reckon with in Kenyan football”I want to warn big boys led by Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards to stay worried of the danger ahead because Machakos will produce a lethal side to give them a run for their money” he disclosed

Mule,an avid football fan noted Machakos has lagged behind in terms of putting in place proper programmes aimed at pushing for the support of development of talent in the area.

“Everyone understands my unwavering passion for football and general sports in the country and I’ll use my relationship with the new county boss to help in revitalization of mechanisms geared towards harnessing of young potential in the area.” Mule remarked

Last yea Ndeti,the former Kathiani Member of Parliament and Transport Chief Administrative Secretary called on leaders to support talents at the grassroots as a way of engaging youths in meaningful activities.

Wavinya specifically hailed female players for their hard work and dedication in the field and encouraged them to maintain their discipline by avoiding early pregnancies and focusing on going to national levels.

Mule said he will play an integral role in revival of plans by the new admnistration to renovate Machakos Stadium (known as Kenyatta Stadium for over 40 years) to a National status.

The facility was a home ground to the 2009 Kenya Premier League champions Sofapaka besides hosting some matches of the Council for East and Central Africa Football Association (CECAFA) Senior Challenge Cup which the national team Harambeee Stars lifted in 2013

