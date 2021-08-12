Machakos County vaccinates over 400 PSV operators amid Covid surge

Over 400 Public Service Vehicle operators who operate in Machakos bus station have been vaccinated so far in a mass vaccination drive conducted by the Department of Health and Emergency Services in Machakos County.

The drive will take place from 9th August -13th August.

The exercise which is targeted at PSV drivers, matatu touts and Boda Boda riders is being carried out at the following bus stations, Mlolongo, Athiriver, Makutano, Machakos Town, Matuu, Tala, Kangundo and Masii.

Through a circular, Chairpersons in matatu SACCOs and the Boda Boda riders association are being urged to sensitise persons operating under them for vaccination.

The vaccination drive comes days after the Government reviewed PSV Covid-19 regulations allowing matatus to carry passengers at full capacity from August 9, 2021.

Transport Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Chris Obure while making the announcement said the industry had agreed to self-regulate in Covid-19 compliance.

Welcoming the decision, the Kenya Transporters Association (KTA) has hailed the decision to allow PSVs to carry full capacity.

KTA Chief Executive Officer Dennis Ombok said the decision will revitalise the economy stagnated by the containment measures put in place to stop the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

He observed that the pandemic has had adverse effects on the logistic industry, one of the pillars of the country’s economy, and called on the counties and national governments to give it total support.

The KTA boss however cautioned the PSV operators against failure to adhere to the terms and conditions agreed between the industry players and the government before resuming carrying full capacity passengers in their vehicles.

“Each of the operators must follow the guidelines. The crew must comply with protocols to avoid a surge in the virus that will make the government rescind the decision,” he added.

Some of the measures agreed to are that the matatus will be cleaned and disinfected and all passenger’s hands to be sanitized before boarding.

All passengers will be instructed to wear masks properly and that all Saccos should have thermo guns to check passengers’ temperature before entry into the vehicle.

The matatu sector has been adversely hit by Covid-19 protocols where all movement public transport activity is prohibited after 10 pm until 4 am, a condition that has affected long-distance operators that have rescheduled operations to conform.

The Health Ministry as of Wednesday 11th has so far vaccinated a total of 1,881,988 persons against the Covid-19 disease countrywide.

The second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Aged 58 years and above 221,527, Others 212,746, Health Workers 122,882, Teachers 105,719 while Security Officers are at 58,305.

This is as Kenyarecorded 1,974 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday from a sample size of 13,407 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 14.7%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 215,730 from a cumulative test of 2,218,566 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 1,902 are Kenyans while 72 are foreigners with 924 being male while 1,050 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a seven-month-old infant while the oldest is 110 years.