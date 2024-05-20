Machakos County waives penalties on land rates

The County Government of Machakos has announced a 100 percent waiver on all outstanding penalties and interests accrued on unregistered land and property development.

Lands, Housing, Urban Development and Energy executive, Nathaniel Nganga urged residents to rush and take advantage of the window of opportunity which runs between May 15th and June 15th 2024.

He said the Department was implementing the directive by Governor Wavinya Ndeti, who granted the appeal by members of the public.

Nganga said the waiver, which has been sanctioned by the County Assembly will offer non-compliant land owners and property developers an opportunity to only pay up the principal amount.

He revealed that available data showed that only about 55,000 parcels were compliant, compared to about 2 million parcels spread across the county.

“Now that we have waived interests and penalties, we call upon our people to come forward and pay the principal amount within the period offered,” he said.

The CEC said a similar waiver has been extended to individuals who have done construction and were yet to present their building plans for approvals by the County Government.