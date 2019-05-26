Machakos governor proposes life imprisonment for serial rapists

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has proposes that Persons convicted of defilement or rape more than three times should be handed a life jail term.

The Machakos county boss says only such action against serial sexual offenders in the society will protect children and women from exploitation and abuse by the few elements among men.

Speaking after touring Athi River solar street lighting program last night Mutua said by so doing, Kenyan women and girl child will enjoy living in a country where respect and dignity for women is guarded

It’s on this premise that Mutua revealed that his government had installed a total of 787 high masts lighting in shopping centers across the county as well as 751 street lights in various urban centers.

The Machakos county boss highlighted that the CCTV component of security system installed in strategic areas had also boosted the fight against crime.