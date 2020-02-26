Machakos Governor Mutua calls for abolishment of Senate

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has delivered one of the most startling submissions to the Building Bridges Initiative Steering Committee since it began its sittings.

The Maendeleo Chap Chap leader made his case on Wednesday and called for the abolishment of the Senate as one of the avenues to streamline representation in the country.

He made the presentation at a time the Orange Democratic Movement maintained that creation of a Prime Minister’s position to be appointed from the party with the majority of MPs will enhance the country’s governance structure.

Key in their submission is the issue of bloated representation which they believe should be addressed through getting rid of institutions like the Senate.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Governor Mutua and his group also want to be convinced as to why the positions of nominated MCA’s should not be scrapped.

Mutua also added his voice into a proposal to create regional governments saying they will help have a major role in grassroots development.

The Orange Party further stated its reasons for the clamour to have the position of a Prime Minister.

ODM also wants the Directorate of Criminal Investigations delinked from National Police Service and have it independent like FBI in the US so as to expedite economic and social crimes.

Elsewhere, the Deliverance church has called for the strengthening of the opposition through the creation of the office of the opposition leader to be funded by the state.

The Mark Kariuki led denomination said that through the strengthening of the opposition party it will inject the much-needed checks and balances in succeeding regimes.