Machakos Governor under fire over spreading fake news

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua was on Sunday blasted after spreading misleading news on the ‘death’ of Pauline Musyoka, wife to Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Governor Mutua was forced to apologize for his posts on his official Twitter handle condoling with Kalonzo Musyoka for the ‘death’ of his wife Pauline Musyoka.

“I wish to apologize for the earlier post about the family of H.E. Kalonzo Musyoka. This was a result of misinformation and a hoax from several players, some, seemingly credible and close to H.E. Kalonzo, who made it seem like a message to me about the family,” said the Machakos Governor.

“People can be evil. My sincere apologies for any anxiety caused. Happily, all is well. God bless you,” he said, minutes after deleting his post.

SKM Head of Communications Paloma Gatabaki, in a statement condemned the fake news on the death of Kalonzo’s wife.

Gatabaki said it was unfortunate we live in a time when people spend their minutes trying to get the most clicks and not tell the truth.

“It is sad that the spinners of hateful, horrific and fake stories show no evidence of regret nor remorse for the damage they do,” he said.

Gatabaki told netizens to stop the incredibly distasteful behavior.