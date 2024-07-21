Machakos Governor urges Ruto to take time in cabinet selection

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti has advised President William Ruto to take his time while selecting individuals for his Cabinet.

Speaking at a Sunday Mass at St. Jude Catholic Church in Athiriver, Wavinya emphasized that Kenyans are looking to the President to appoint the right individuals to his Cabinet.

“For sure, the President did a good thing by dissolving his Cabinet. I now request him to take time and not rush in picking the calibre of people Kenyans want,” she said.

Last week, President Ruto dismissed his entire Cabinet following intense pressure from Kenyans demanding better governance.

Governor Ndeti acknowledged that while public servants are not without fault, the President now has the opportunity to identify and select individuals capable of working effectively for Kenyans.

She also urged Christians to stand in the gap and pray for the country, highlighting that peace is critical for development and cohesion.