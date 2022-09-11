Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti says she is ready to work with the President-elect William Ruto’s administration to ensure quality service delivery to the people of Machakos. Wavinya said Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leaders respected the Supreme Court’s verdict and elected county leaders ought to work with the incoming administration to benefit from the national cake. Sentiments echoed by Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula even as a section of Azimio leaders maintain they will play the opposition role.

