Machakos launches free milk for all public ECDES

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti on Thursday launched a free milk program for all public Early Childhood Education Centers (ECDE) across Machakos County.

The program, the first of its kind in the history of devolution in Kenya was launched at Kyemutheke Primary School in Mavoko Sub-County.

Speaking during the launch,Governor Ndeti termed the program as a milestone which will increase enrollment, boost nutrition among children as well as improve their health and general wellbeing.

The program dubbed ‘Maziwa ya Mama’ with the slogan ‘Feeding the Future’ will enhance children’s nutrition at the basic education level for better learning experience, Governor Ndeti said.

Besides the health and nutrition benefits the programme is expected to boost the earnings of dairy farmers who will supply the milk.

“This opportunity for our farmers is a step towards the realization of my ‘Chakula Mezani, Pesa Mfukoni’ development agenda,”said Governor Ndeti.

The children will receive the milk twice per week.

Senator Agnes Kavindu who attended the launch drew parallels with the ‘Maziwa Ya Nyayo’ programme which she said assisted many children from disadvantaged background to remain in school.