Machakos: Ndeti disburses highest bursary award to needy students

Over 28,000 students in Machakos County will receive bursaries to continue with their studies in secondary and tertiary institutions without interruptions this year.

County Governor Wavinya Ndeti on Friday launched the disbursement of Ksh 120 Million, the highest bursary award in the history of the County Government.

This is an improvement from the Ksh 80 Million disbursed by the County Government last year.

Speaking at Kanyama Grounds in Matungulu Sub-county, Governor Ndeti who was accompanied by her Deputy Francis Mwangangi said her Government will progressively increase the bursary kitty in order to help more students acquire education and bridge the gap between the rich and the poor which is largely caused by lack of education.

“The biggest investment is education and I will not tolerate anything that will derail education in Machakos County,” said Governor Ndeti adding that she would wish to be remembered through the number of children she transformed through education.

The beneficiaries were identified through a rigorous process by the Ward Bursary Committee.

At the same time the Governor announced that the County Government will no longer issue cheques for bursaries but will instead wire funds directly to students’ accounts beginning next year.

She said the cheque payment system caused delays with some needy students being sent home for school fees while their cheques were being processed.

“In order to address these gaps, my Government is now keen on adopting the digital cash transfer system whereby monies will be wired directly to students’ accounts in the schools they are studying in,” she said.

The Governor advised students to steer away from inappropriate behavior that may hinder their academic progress.

Speaking at the function, various stakeholders including teachers and parents acknowledged that the County Government intervention was timely given the hard economic situation facing many parents in Kenya.

Mr Joseph Kyalo the Principal S.A Nguluni Secondary School said the bursaries will ensure students remain in school and achieve their goals.

“We are grateful to the Governor for this gesture which will ensure students remain in school because currently some parents are undergoing a lot of economic hardships,” said Mr Kyalo.

One of the parents, Ndunge Mutunga from Kyaume village who is a grandmother to a student at Matungulu Girls High School said she had been struggling to educate the child and was happy to receive the support from the County Government.

“This time many students have received bursaries and my grandchild is among the beneficiaries. I am happy that she will remain in school and learn,” said Ndunge.

Various stakeholders including the County Director of Education, School Principals and Members of the County Assembly attended the event.

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti and her Deputy Francis Mwangangi have also supported former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s bid for the post of the African Union Chairman.

Speaking in Matungulu on Friday during the launch of Sh120 Million County Bursary disbursement to needy students in Secondary and tertiary institutions, Governor Ndeti said Mr Odinga was widely experienced to be the AU chair.

She said the former Prime Minister was capable of uniting the African continent just like the United States of America and wished him success in his bid.

Deputy Governor Mr Mwangangi also expressed support for Mr Odinga’s bid saying his success will pave way for Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka to be the Azimio -One Kenya Alliance Presidential candidate in 2027.

Mr Mwangangi urged Kenyans to support Mr Musyoka for the Presidency.