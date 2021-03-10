Machakos poll: Kavindu hits back over academic credentials claim

Wiper Senatorial Candidate Agnes Kavindu Muthama has finally broken her silence over the saga surrounding her academic papers.

Kavindu who is Johnstone Muthama’s ex-wife is accusing her opponents of peddling lies that she was a primary school drop out and that the degree she claims to have is not valid.

According to Kavindu, her rivals are afraid of her impending victory accusing them of employing crude tactics to discredit her.

Kavindu who has previously served as a board member in TANATHI and a BBI taskforce member said she would not have been appointed to the positions if she was not qualified as claimed.

“I have enough experience and am qualified to represent the people of Machakos if elected,” she said.

She told off Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua over what she termed as an attempt to mislead Machakos residents that she was not suitable to become their senator.

Kavindu who spoke during her campaigns in Mavoko Athi River township ward said Mutua sentiments regarding her qualifications should be ignored.

Several Ukumbani MPs who have endorsed her candidature including Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo have come to her defence.