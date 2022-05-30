Machakos Senatorial aspirants cleared to vie by IEBC

Several Candidates have been cleared by the IEBC to contest for the Machakos Senatorial seat.

The candidates presented themselves to the IEBC County headquarters where they presented all the requirements needed for them compete in the August polls.

Incumbent Machakos Senator Agnes Kavindu(Wiper Party), former County Speaker Bernard Mung’ata (Maendeleo Chap Chap), John Mutua Katuku of People’s Trust Party are among the six Candidates that were cleared by IEBC to roll their campaigns officially.

However immediately after getting her clearance certificate, Agnes Kavindu threw the first salvo by accusing Mung’ata of not delivering when he served as the first Speaker of the Machakos County. Kavindu accused Mungata for failing to initiate a process of clearing all the pending bills questioning his ability to do so if elected the Machakos Senator.

She further said it was not a must for one to be a lawyer in order to be elected to the Senate and asked the electorate to re-elect her so that she can finish the work she had started adding that the one year she has served as Machakos Senator was little to accomplish her vision for Machakos County.

In a quick rejoinder, Mung’ata a lawyer by profession dismissed Kavindu as incompetent saying she was unable to understand her role since she has never visited the County Assembly to acquaint herself with the budget-making process before criticizing the county government.

“This County does not require an incompetent person for a Senator. Kavindu should first have visited the County Assembly to acquaint herself with the budget making process before coming to criticize a governor at the end of a financial year on the use of a budget which she did not participate in making,”said Mr Mung’ata.

Mung’ata said he had been tried and tested having served as the first Speaker of the County and he therefore knew how a county government operates.

“I hate it when we elect incompetent people to the Senate. It is misleading for Kavindu to start attacking the Governor at the end of a financial year when she did not participate in the budget making process.She does not understand her role,”said Mr Mung’ata.

Kavindu however maintained that it was not a must for a Senator to be a lawyer adding that what was important was the ability to interpret the Constitution as senators were guided by the Constitution in their work.

She said she was able as she had succeeded to keep the county government in check within the period she had served as Senator.

“I am able to deliver.It is not a must that we elect a lawyer to Senate. What we have is the Constitution of Kenya which I am able to interpret,”said Ms Kavindu.

Former Cabinet Minister John Katuku (People’s Trust Party) was also cleared to vie for the Senate seat.

County Returning Officer Nelly Ilongo said the process was so far smooth adding that for the Senate seat the IEBC was not concerned about academic qualifications which were a requirement for the governor and Deputy Governor aspirants.

A total of sixteen Candidates have declared their interest for the Machakos Senate seat Monday ten more will present themselves to be cleared by the IEBC