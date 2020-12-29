Machakos Senatorial by-election set for March 23

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has set March 23 as the date for Machakos Senatorial by-election following the death of Senator Boniface Mutinda Kabaka.

Kabaka died on December 11 after spending a week at the Nairobi hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where he had been admitted after collapsing. He had undergone a procedure to remove a clot before his passing.

The electoral agency announced the dates and guidelines for the mini poll in a gazette notice dated December 28, five days after Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka declared the seat vacant.

“The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission gives notice that: Following the declaration of vacancy that occurred in the office of Member of the Senate for Machakos County confirmed by the Speaker of the Senate vide a letter dated 23rd December 2020, there shall be a by-election for Member of the Senate for Machakos County on Tuesday, 23rd March 2021, ” the gazette notice readS in part.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Each political party intending to participate in the by-election shall submit the names of the persons contesting in a party primary and the date of the party primary on or before Monday,4th January 2021.

The Commission thereafter will publish, in the Gazette, names of the persons contesting in the party primary and the date of the party Primary by 11th January 2021.

Notice of By-Election for Member of the Senate ,Machakos County Scheduled to be Held on 23rd March, 2021https://t.co/S637A5Vj7w pic.twitter.com/pxoWd6hb2n — IEBC (@IEBCKenya) December 29, 2020

For independent candidates, the Commission requires them to not have been members of any political party at least three months immediately before the date of the by-election.

Candidates intending to participate in the by-election as independent candidates shall not have been members of any political party at least three (3) months immediately before the date of the by-election.

Nominations of political party and independent candidates will be held on Monday, 25th January 2021 and Tuesday, 26th January, 2021.

“Political parties intending to present candidates in this election through direct nominations shall submit the list of persons nominated to contest in this election to the Commission on or before Monday, 18th January, 2021” said IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati in the notice.

The official campaign periods kick off on Monday, 25th January 2021 and ceases on Saturday, 20th March 2021, 48 hours before the poll.

Several candidates have expressed interest in the seat including Bernard Kiala former Machakos Deputy Governor, Mutua Katuku of Maendeleo Chap Chap, Urbanus Muthama, Lily Nduku Mwanzia, Ndawa Magdalene and Jackson Kalla, a former Machakos county official and a key ally of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka among other candidates.