Machakos Speaker eyes gubernatorial seat in forthcoming general elections

Machakos Speaker Florence Mwangangi has declared interest in the Machakos gubernatorial seat in the forthcoming general elections.

Speaker Mwangangi, a lawyer by profession is banking on her legal expertise spanning over 31 years and her legislative experience to clinch the seat that has so far attracted several contestants among them Transport Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) and former Kathiani MP Wavinya Ndeti, Deputy Governor Francis Maliti and Mavoko MP Patrick Makau.

CAS Wavinya unsuccessfully contested for the seat in the 2013 and 2017 general elections and is touted to be one of the front runners of the seat.

Addressing a leaders meeting in a hotel in Masii, the speaker said she possessed the requisite knowledge and skills and is best suited to take over from Governor Alfred Mutua in managing the county affairs.

“I know how the devolved units operate. The seat needs less politicking and I am fit to run the county,” she said.

Mwangangi who is also the mother of Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi promised to offer transparent and accountable leadership if elected.

She pointed out that counties receive a lot of money from the national government that can spur development and drastically improve the lives of ordinary Kenyans if well managed.

The speaker however regretted that many devolved units were marred with corruption and blatant misuse of public funds to the detriment of development and promised to bring a change in the utilization of county resources.

“I am a person of integrity with a reputable record and can be trusted with the county resources, ’she added.

She pointed out tackling poverty, improving the road network, enhanced agricultural production and value addition, provision of water, creation of job opportunities for the youth as some of the key sectors that her administration would give priority.

‘‘Poverty has been all-time high since independence and as a person who came from a poor background I will prioritize eradication of poverty if elected, ’noted Mwangangi.