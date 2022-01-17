Machakos targeting to register 100,000 new voters

The Machakos County Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Manager Joyce Wamalwa has appealed to all eligible voters, specifically the youth to come out in large numbers and register during the second phase of Enhanced Voter Registration exercise commencing Monday.

Speaking to Journalists at her office in Machakos, Wamalwa noted with concern that during the first phase done in October and November last year, the county only managed to register 40,191 new voters against a target of 142,710.

“However, this time round we expect to register over 100,000 new voters in this 2nd phase of registration, since IEBC has already done enough sensitization on the ground,” Wamalwa said.

She said the exercise will only take 21 days, hence the need for everyone who has not registered to come out since it will be the very final phase before the August polls.

“The IEBC has done enough sensitization on voter registration and there are still other voter educators moving around the county speaking to the residents. So I urge all the youth in Machakos and elsewhere to come out in large numbers and register because we only have 21 days for the exercise and no additional days,” reiterated Wamalwa.

The electoral manager however lamented that though they have sensitized people through social media, radios, and television, they have recorded low turnout since last year ostensibly because politicians have not helped in promoting the exercise as they had earlier promised.

“We had a low turnout last year during a similar exercise mainly because there was lack of political goodwill. Politicians did not come out to mobilize youths to register as voters as we had anticipated,” lamented Wamalwa.

She said among the 8 constituencies in the county they were targeting higher turnouts in Machakos (20,000 new voters) and Mwala (21,000), depending on the high population density of the two localities and also the high number of IDs the local youths have taken since last year.

Last week, IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati said the second and final phase of the enhanced continuous Voter Registration has been slated for January 17th to 6th February 2022.

In his statement, Chebukati said one of the mandates of the Commission is to register all eligible Kenyans as voters.

He added they target to register the remaining 4.5 million of potential voters.