Machakos Golf Club will host the 13th round of the ongoing NCBA Golf Series that has so far produced eleven overall winners, among them a junior golfer.

The Machakos event will be the thirteenth event to be held in the calendar this year and follows the success of the two-day junior golf tournament that was held at the Karen Country Club earlier this week.

100 golfers are expected to take to the course for a chance to book a place in the grand finale which will be held at the Karen Country Club in December. Five winners from every leg of the series automatically qualify to play in the grand finale; so far, 55 players from across the eleven host clubs have qualified to play in the finale.

The series has so far been held in Thika, VetLab, Kitale, Sigona, Nyali, Mombasa, Nyeri, Nanyuki, Karen, Kiambu, and Nakuru with Karen hosting the series’ first of two junior golf events. The top finishers in the junior tournament qualified to play at the Rome Classic in October this year, and the Big 5 tournament to be held in South Africa next year.

As part of the golf activities at the Par-72 Machakos Golf club, NCBA Bank has organized a tree-planting exercise in line with its ‘Change the Story’ initiative – an initiative by the bank, together with like-minded partners, to plant trees in a bid to enhance Kenya’s forest cover by 2022.

The Series has to date attracted the participation of over 1,700 golfers, pointing to a strong interest by golfers across participating clubs as NCBA Group Managing Director, John Gachora, notes:

“We have seen great turnout across the series so far, and I believe Machakos this weekend will be no different. We are particularly pleased that our Change the Story initiative resumes at the Club this weekend where we are looking forward to being joined by the Machakos Club members for this very noble tree planting initiative.”