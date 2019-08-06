Machakos to unveil new cancer and research center

Machakos County is set to open its first cancer facility this month.

Governor Alfred Mutua revealed Tuesday that the Machakos cancer center and research facility will be up and running in two weeks’ time.

He said the county government had already received equipment from abroad which was now being installed.

Mutua said the center will offer free services to Machakos residents under the world bank and government of Kenya sponsored universal health coverage program.

Machakos is among the four counties selected for the rollout Universal Health Care program.

Mutua who is also the Maendeleo Chap Chap leader was speaking at Kenyatta stadium in Machakos town during a forum with the business community.

The county government will shut down factories in Athi River that are polluting the environment.

Governor Alfred Mutua said firms releasing effluent to the river and air will not be spared in the ongoing crackdown.

Mutua added that cancer cases were rampant among Athi River residents due to consumption of water contaminated with harmful chemicals.