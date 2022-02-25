Machakos: Waita pledges to transform Masinga into county tourism hub

Machakos gubernatorial aspirant Nzioka Waita has promised to transform Masinga constituency into the County’s tourism hub during the second day of his ‘Talk to me’ campaign tour.

According to Waita, Masinga dam would be a great recreational facility for tourism attraction if properly rehabilitated.

“Masinga sub-county has the potential to become the number one tourist destination in Machakos County. This would not only boost the County revenue but also create employment for the youth,” he stated

He was speaking to residents drawn from Kamukunji, Ekalakala, and Kivaa in Machakos where he vowed to provide solutions to critical issues such as water scarcity.

“I will put in place proper policies to ensure Masinga dam water benefits the people of Machakos fully,” he said

Waita interacts with residents of Kamukunji in Masinga consituency

Waita further promised to tackle the perennial Kivaa-Kengen land wrangles by ensuring the residents are issued with title deeds.

“I intend to form an all-inclusive government that engages with the corporate sector to secure job opportunities for the youth,” he pledged

The former State House Chief of Staff urged the residents to rally behind his gubernatorial bid ahead of the August 9 polls.

“I implore you to choose the next Governor of Machakos wisely. The work of a Governor is not about politics but that of ensuring efficient service delivery to the people,” he stated

Waita has pitched camp in Masinga Constituency where he is expected to popularize his bid for the next few days in his ‘talk to me’ engagement campaign tour.

This morning I had the opportunity to meet with residents of Kivaa , Masinga Central & the Kamkunji Market ! Masinga is a gift to Machakos County, what is needed is the leadership to deliver on a development agenda that unleashes its full economic potential #masakumbee pic.twitter.com/bJ2bqXQpLu — Nzioka Waita (@NziokaWaita) February 24, 2022

The aspirant is yet to declare the political party he will contest on but has previously declared his support for the Azimio la Umoja movement.

The Machakos gubernatorial seat has attracted several politicians including former CAS Wavinya Ndeti, Machakos Deputy Governor Francis Maliti, Mavoko MP Patrick Makau, and Machakos County Assembly Speaker Florence Mwangangi among other contestants.