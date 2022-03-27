Machine hit Monks to lift Championship crown

Mean Machine won the 2021/22 KRU Championship with a 27-19 final victory over the Catholic Monks at the Catholic University on Saturday 26 March 2022.

The two sides were promoted to the 2022/23 Kenya Cup by virtue of their top two finishes in the second tier league.

Meanwhile, Sigalagala closed out their third tier KRU Nationwide league campaign unbeaten, edging Bungoma 10-8 in a tightly contested Western region final at The Bull Ring in Kakamega.

The two sides secured qualification to the KRU Championship national playoffs as a result of their top two placings in the Western region.

Sigalagala will play away to Kitale in next week’s quarterfinal fixture while Bungoma make the trip to Nairobi to take on the Daystar Falcons.

Moi University will host Zetech University as Ngong face former Kenya Cup side and 1997 Enterprise Cup winners Mombasa.

Collated Results

KRU Championship Final

Catholic Monks 19 Mean Machine 27

KRU Nationwide Western Region Final

Sigalagala 10 Bungoma 8

Upcoming fixtures

KRU Championship qualification national playoffs, Saturday 2 April 2022

Daystar Falcons v Bungoma | 3.00pm | Athi River

Kitale v Sigalagala | 3.00pm | Equip College

Moi University v Zetech University | 3.00pm | Moi University

Ngong v Mombasa | TBC