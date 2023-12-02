Machogu says another Ksh3.9 Billion scholarship fund released to public universities

The Minister said all Universities will receive the scholarship portions for their respective students by 4th December 2023.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu announced Saturday that his Ministry has released KSh3.9 Billion as the first tranche of financing to cover scholarships for Government-sponsored first-year students in public universities under the New Higher Education Funding Model.

According to Machogu, beneficiaries of the scholarships are those who successfully made their applications through the Higher Education Financing portal that was launched on the 31st of August 2023.

“A total of 115,892 First Year students had successfully applied for scholarships by 29th of November 2023. The Universities Fund will disburse the Sh3.9 Billion directly to individual universities for the successful applicants to cover their tuition fees based on the student’s individual need under the New Funding Model,” he said

“The release of the scholarship amount brings to Ksh9.2 Billion the amount of money the Government has so far released to first-year students under the New Higher Education Funding Model that His Excellency President William Ruto launched on May 31, 2023,” he said

Early this month, the Government, through the Higher Education Loans Board, disbursed Ksh5.3 Billion for loans to First Year students.

The Ministry of Education says the allocation of funds to students was based on a reliable scientific method, Means Testing Instrument (MTI), used to determine the student’s level of financial need, to ensure they are supported adequately.

First-year students who sat the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education Examination in 2022 are the first cohort to benefit from the new model.

“The Ministry of Education wishes to express the Government’s unwavering commitment to promoting access to university education, and providing financial support to all deserving students, to ensure no one is left behind,” said the CS