Machakos by-election: Katuku pledges job creation, infrastructure reforms

Senate candidate in Machakos by election, Mutua Katuku has pledged to promote the county’s investment portfolio in order to create more jobs for local residents.

Katuku has also promised to work with all relevant stakeholders in order to progressively improve the general infrastructure in Mavoko municipality, particularly roads, drainage and water.

Addressing a series of political rallies across the constituency, Katuku who is flying Maendeleo Chap Chap party ticket told voters he was ready to serve all residents when elected senator, irrespective of their ethnic or party affiliation.

He said he will be senator for all tribes, religions, and will not discriminate anyone on the basis of their political affiliation.

“As your Senator, I will work to ensure progressive improvement of general infrastructure in this region and introduce policies that will enhance creation of jobs to our youths,” said Katuku.

He said in the Senate, he will lobby for funds from donors and other development partners to fix drainage systems, upgrade feeder roads and supply water in the country’s fastest growing municipality.

Katuku said he will also work to ensure an ideal investment atmosphere to allow establishment of more industries that will in turn employ more people.

“I will use my international networks to attract multinational companies and other investors to set up base in Machakos which will translate to more jobs for our young men and women,” he said.

Under his leadership, Katuku said he will lead a swift resolution of the perennial land dispute at East African Portland Cement to ensure locals benefit from the prime property.

He campaigned at Njoguini, Slaughter, Makadara, Mlolongo phase 3, Katani, Kicheko and finally Mlolongo bus park.