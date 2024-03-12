Elected in 2012 and re-elected in 2019, Macky Sall’s mandate has been marked by significant achievements in a variety of fields, from the economy to education and the environment.

In line with the tradition of democracy in Senegal, President Macky Sall has decided to step down from power on April 2, 2024.

Senegalese President Macky Sall has been a fervent defender of democracy and the rule of law in his country, which has consolidated its democratic institutions and enhanced transparency in governance.

His willingness to promote dialogue and inclusion has helped strengthen social cohesion and preserve political stability, making Senegal an example of democracy in Africa.

His visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to progress have positively transformed the lives of Senegalese and positioned the country on the path to sustainable development.

As his term of office draws to a close, Macky Sall leaves behind a lasting legacy and a stronger, more prosperous Senegal for future generations.

Macky Sall will remain an admired and respected leader for setting Senegal firmly on the path to the future, his presidency having been marked by a series of innovative initiatives and bold reforms that have helped strengthen the economy and promote social development across the country.

Under his leadership, the country recorded solid economic growth, attracting foreign investment and stimulating job creation.

His economic development program, focused on diversifying key sectors such as agriculture, tourism and infrastructure, has opened up new opportunities for the Senegalese and strengthened the resilience of the national economy to external shocks.

Macky Sall has also made education a top priority for his government.

By investing massively in the education sector, he has worked to ensure equitable access to quality education for all the country’s young people.

Innovative programs have been put in place to improve school infrastructure, train teachers and modernize curricula, preparing the next generation of Senegalese leaders and entrepreneurs to meet the challenges of the 21st century.

Alongside his economic and educational efforts, Macky Sall has also distinguished himself through his commitment to sustainable development and environmental preservation.

His government has launched ambitious initiatives to combat climate change, protect natural resources and promote renewable energies.

As a respected African leader on the international stage, Macky Sall has called for concerted global action to safeguard our planet for future generations.