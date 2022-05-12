Madaraka Day celebrations to be held at Uhuru Gardens

This year’s Madaraka Day celebrations will be held at Uhuru Gardens, Nairobi County, Interior PS Karanja Kibicho has said.

While inspecting the preparations Thursday, PS Kibicho said that the celebrations will be held in Uhuru Gardens in appreciation of the significance of this particular event.

Kibicho revealed that the preparations were at 90 per cent adding that as a committee they were satisfied to give Kenyans a colourful celebration.

“I can proudly say that we 90 per cent ready this is the most ready three weeks to the day. As a committee we are satisfied to give Kenyans a colourful celebration,” said PS Kibicho.

According to PS Kibicho, the National Celebration’s Committee is also considering allowing counties to host gatherings alongside the national event.

The Government had banned the celebrations in counties due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

30,000 people are expected to attend the event an increase from 10,000 due to Covid-19 pandemic.

PS Kibicho attributed the increase in number with the progress made in Covid-19 mass vaccination and other containment measures by the Ministry of Health.

This year’s Madaraka Day Celebrations will be the last national celebrations under the Jubilee administration before heading for the August polls.

“This will be the last Madaraka Day for this regime. We decided that it would be good to celebrated here and break the tradition that we have set of celebrating in counties,” said PS Kibicho.