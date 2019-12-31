Other artists topping the Boomplay lists include Willy Paul, Nyashinski, King Kaka, Khaligraph Jones and many more

2019 was a busy year for Kenyan music from Fena’s album, to King Kaka’s thought-provoking spoken word Wajinga Nyinyi at the tail end of the year to Ethic’s banned song; 2019 had it all.

And Boomplay had some data to share!

Boomplay, the top music streaming service in Africa, with over 5.3M listeners from Kenya. According to Boomplay’s Kenya Music Fact sheet, Willy Paul is the ‘Most Streamed Artiste’ in Kenya. The fact sheet also shows that Nyashinski, Sauti Sol, Masauti and Nadia Mukami, followed closely at number 2 to 5 respectively.

Additionally, King Kaka, Khaligraph Jones, Evelyn Wanjiru, Arrow Boy and Ethic Entertainment, also joined the list of Kenya’s Top 10 Trending and Most Listened to Artistes in 2019.

Boomplay also collected data for the Most Streamed Songs as well as Albums. They rank as follows.

Top 10 most streamed Kenyan songs

Willy Paul feat. Tanzania’s Rayvanny – “Mmmh” Masauti – “Ipepete” Arrow Boy feat. Nadia Mukami – “Radio Love” Moji Shortbabaa feat Jabidii – “Vimbada” Gloria Muliro – “Narudisha” Nyashinski – “Marathon Runner” Ethic Entertainment – “Pandana” Nyashinski – “Mungu Pekee” Evelyn Wanjiru – “Mungu Mkuu” Nyashinski – “Free”

Top 10 most streamed Kenyan albums

H_art the Band – Made in the Streets King Kaka – Eastlando Royalty Evelyn Wanjiru – Mungu Mkuu Arrow Bwoy – Hatua Sauti Sol – Afrikan Sauce Emmy Kosgei – Best of Emmy Kosgei Khaligraph Jones – Testimony 1990 Kagwe Mungai – Spectrum Esir – Nimefika Moji Shortbabaa – Yesu Mtaani

The data and charts presented in the Music Facts sheet are based on data from the music app, which has over 60M+ users globally. Boomplay also boasts of an expansive catalogue of over 20M tracks and is available on iOS, Android and web.

To see the full list, as well as other interesting statistics, visit the Boomplay website. Did your faves make the list? Check out our socials and let us know.

