Madoka Half Marathon receives sponsorship of Kshs 6M

The Madoka half Marathon has Wednesday received financial support from various sponsors including Kenya Ports Authority and Safaricom to the tune of over six million shillings.

The sponsorship is meant to cater for security, running numbers, winners’ prizes and the logistical aspects of the event.

Marsden Madoka, the Race Founder, thanked the sponsors for their continued support over the years and for the part they played in the race which churned out great athletes such as the 2012 World Half Marathon Bronze Medalist John Mwangangi.

Concerning the building of a high-altitude training camp in Ngerenyi, Madoka noted that the County Government of Taita Taveta has funded the initiative with Sh 20 million for the first phase and that work has started on the ground.

Madoka, in a media briefing in Nairobi, added that there are plans to marry his Marathon with the Tsavo half marathon so as to raise funds for wildlife conservancy.

Present was Athletics Kenya (AK) President Jackson Tuwei who said that initiatives such as the Madoka Half Marathon elevate athletes to get to international standards citing an example of Panuel Mkungo who participated in the recent African games in Morocco.

“This is an opportunity for the young generation to discover and exploit their talents. We in AK will continue to fully support and urge sponsors to continue to support such initiatives,” said Tuwei, adding that a seminar will be held this year to guide and educate athletes on matters investment and doping.

He warned the participating athletes against substance abuse and said that anti-doping agencies will be on the ground, asserting that winners of the competition will not get the prize money until their doping tests are released.

He revealed that trials for the world championships that will be held in Doha will start on September 12, 2019 and a team will be named shortly after the trials come to an end.

This year’s Madoka Half marathon in Taita-Taveta marks the 14th edition of the national event which will be held on September 22, 2019; it is a 10 kilometer race while the 42km Mombasa International Marathon will be held on October 5, 2019.

The prize money for the top position will be Sh 300,000 for the Madoka half marathon and Shs.100, 000 for the 10km Mombasa International Marathon.

