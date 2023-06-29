Madonna postpones world tour following hospitalization

Veteran American pop musician Madonna Louise Ciccone popularly known by her first name Madonna has postponed her world tour a few weeks to its due date after falling sick and being hospitalised. The singer 64, is admitted to ICU after suffering a serious bacterial infection.

Madonna’s manager, Guy Oseary, announced this on Wednesday through Instagram explaining that Madonna fell sick on Saturday June 24th and was admitted to ICU. Her condition is said to be improving and they expect full recovery soon.

Oseary explained that they have had to cancel all plans that the musician had including the world tour and other shows. He promised to publish new dates for all postponed angagements once they have them.

The tour christened “The Celebration tour” to mark Madonna’s 40 years in entertainment was scheduled to begin July 15, 2023 in Vancouver, Canada.

Madonna organized the tour as a result of a Truth or Dare game in January where comedian Amy Schumer dared her to organize a world tour and perform her hits and Madonna yielded.

Her fans will however have to wait a little longer to see and hear Madonna perform her hits.