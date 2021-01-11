The Queen of pop was in Kenya over the weekend

Madonna visited Kenya over the weekend. She travelled to Samburu country and Baringo county where she spent time with the Samburu and the Pokot tribes.

Sharing the videos on her Instagram page, the musician, actress and songwriter wrote, “Visiting the Pokot Tribe in the Baringo Valley was a special moment for all of us. They invited us to dance with them and shared their daily prayer of thanks.”

The actress also toured Malawi previously, where she opened a dance academy through her charity organisation Raising Malawi.

Madonna has 6 children, 4 of whom are adopted from Malawi.

