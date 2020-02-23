Madoya leads Great Rift team to Pro-Am win at Karen

The eleventh and final leg of the 2019/2020 Safari Tour Golf Series teed off this morning at the Karen Country Club with a Pro-Am event that attracted a field of 180 golfers.

Great Rift Valley and Golf Resort’s Justus Madoya led his team to victory having carded a total of 51 points to combine with the best joint score of his team of 39 for a total of 90 points to see them emerge winners of the event.

They were closely followed by Geoffrey Makokha and his team which carded a total of 87 points after Geoffrey combined his day’s 51 points with the best joint score for his team of 36.

Rwandan pro Aloys Nsabimana, carded a score of 39 to combine with his team’s joint best score of 33 to card a total of 82 to help his team to a third-place finish.

With the impressive performance, Justus banked Ksh 30,000 while Geoffrey and Aloys took jome Ksh 20,000 and Ksh 10,000 respectively.

In the subsequent members’ event, Irene Auma emerged the overall winner with 43 points while George Gitogo emerged victorious in the Men’s category with 41 points.

Stanley Nduati was Men’s runner-up with 39 points while Joyce Van Tongeren was crowned lady winner with 39 points as Rose Musau emerged lady runner-up.

Eric Karuga took the best first nine prize with 21 points, while Kezie Kihara won the best second nine prize with 23 points.

Justus Njogu took the longest drive prize for men while Louisa Gitau took home the longest drive prize for ladies. David Nduati took home the nearest-to-the-pin prize.

The event, whose amateur prizes were sponsored by KBL through the Johnnie Walker brand, attracted a record field of professional players for a Safari Tour Pro-Am with 43 pros taking to the course as they prepped themselves for the main tournament which tees off tomorrow at 8:30am.