Maendeleo Chap Chap candidate suspends Machakos campaigns

Maendeleo Chap Chap candidate in the Machakos senate by-election, Mutua Katuku has stopped his political rallies in compliance with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive aimed at containing the spread of Covid-19.

Katuku, who addressed the press at Maendeleo Chap Chap party offices in Machakos town Saturday morning urged his opponents to also obey the directive in the interest of safeguarding the health of the public.

“Today I am announcing the stoppage of all my scheduled public political rallies in full compliance with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus,” said Katuku.

He went on, “I also expect and urge my competitors to also obey the head of State so that we don’t expose our people to the risk of contracting covid 19.”

He however said his campaign team will continue with low key campaign activities with strict observance of the prescribed Covid 19 protocols.

Katuku accused Wiper party and its leadership of pushing for the exclusion of teachers as polling officials in the forthcoming by-election.

“Teachers have a right, like any other Kenyans to apply for the electoral jobs and it is not for one particular party to dictate to the electoral body who to hire,” he said.

Campaigns were to close on Monday evening ahead of the Thursday poll as stipulated by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The seat fell vacant following the death of Senator Boniface Kabaka on December 11.

The race has narrowed down to three candidates namely Maendeleo Chap Chap’s Mutua Katuku, Agnes Kavindu of Wiper and UDA’s Urbanus Ngengele.

President Kenyatta banned political gatherings of any nature for 30 days effective midnight 12th March as the country seeks to minimize the spread of Covid-19.

The head of state in 14thPresidential address on Coronavirus Pandemic announced a raft of measures including strict enforcement of the existing containment measures in the wake of the third wave that has led to a spike in cases.