Maendeleo Chap Chap negotiating pact with Azimio-Mutua

Maendeleo Chap Chap Party (MCCP) will only negotiate a pre-election pact with Azimio parties ahead of the August 9 general election, party leader Alfred Mutua has revealed.

Dr Mutua, who addressed a press conference after chairing the party’s National Governing Council meeting at his office in Machakos, said the party had laid out elaborate mechanisms of working with ODM leader Raila Odinga’s grand coalition outfit in order to secure a win in the August 9 general election.

“MCCP resolved to only negotiate and enter into a coalition with Azimio parties. We are currently in negotiations within Azimio and will be making the announcements once we sign the agreement,” said Mutua.

The Machakos governor also assured aspirants of various political offices that the party will conduct free and fair nominations for all relevant elective positions saying the party will not issue direct nomination tickets to any candidates.

“We want to tell our people that Maendeleo Chap Chap does not believe in zoning or stepping down for certain parties. This means if you get a ticket for Maendeleo Chap Chap you will be assured of going to the ballot,” said Mutua.

He went on, “The field is open to everyone from each part of the country. Aspirants should not risk being thrown out of the other parties through flawed nominations. Maendeleo Chap Chap party will conduct free and fair nominations which will be competitive.”

Mutua said MCCP will hold an aspirants’ meeting on March 16th to finalize the issuance of nomination certificates to the various aspirants before hosting a National Delegates Conference on March 19th.

Mutua also announced changes in his government occasioned by the recent resignations of some of the senior officials who have quit the government to pursue politics.

In the changes, Roads, Transport and Public Works executive, Naomi Mutie will take charge of Finance and Revenue Management, a docket previously manned by the deputy governor, Francis Maliti, who has declared interest to succeed Dr Mutua as the Machakos governor.

Morris Aluanga, who is the CEC in charge of Water, Irrigation, Environment and Climate Change, will take up responsibilities in the department of Tourism, Youth Sports and Culture in an acting capacity.

Energy, Lands and Housing and Urban Development CEC, Evelyn Mutie has been assigned additional roles in the department of Trade, Industrialization, Forensics and Innovation in acting capacity which was previously held by Lazarus Kivuva who resigned to join Yatta parliamentary race.

Dr Ruth Mutua, was moved from the department of Education, Skills, Social Welfare to the department Health and Emergency Services, which was left vacant by Ancent Kituku, who resigned to pursue Kangundo parliamentary seat.

Mutua said the changes take effect immediately. He said more changes and reshuffles will be announced by the County Secretary in coming days.

The governor warned lazy and inefficient officers will be shown the door to pave the way for speedy and effective service delivery to Machakos residents.