Maendeleo Chap Chap withdraws from Machakos Senatorial by-election

Maendeleo Chap Chap’s candidate Mutua Katuku has withdrawn from the Machakos Senatorial by-election which is slated for Thursday.

The development comes after President Uhuru Kenyatta chaired a virtual meeting on Tuesday with the political party leadership in the country.

The President called on friendly political parties, especially in Machakos, to find a peaceful, amicable and uniting way forward during the upcoming by-elections.

In a statement, Machakos Governor and Maendeleo Chap Chap leader Alfred Mutua said the party supports the handshake and the Building Bridges Initiative and they believe that unity is essential to fast track development and alleviate poverty.

“Regarding Machakos, we believe our candidate has the best chance to clinch the Senate seat on Thursday, Maendeleo Chap Chap Party supported the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta and in the spirit of consistency we support his development agenda and the political stability of the Nation,” said Governor Mutua.

He added, “In this regard, so as to ensure that the National Unity Agenda succeeds and that detractors such as UDA do not get an opportunity to roll back the achievements so far.”

He noted that Maendeleo Chap Chap Party had extended its goodwill to the President, Raila Odinga and other BBI partners by withdrawing its candidate from the forthcoming by-election.

“It is our expectation that in the same spirit, our partners will reciprocate our goodwill,” he said.

Mutua Katuku’s exit now leaves UDA’s Urbanus Ngengele and Wiper party’s Senatorial candidate Agnes Kavindu as the main competitors in the by-election.