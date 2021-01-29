Maendeleo Ya Wanawake drums up support for BBI in Nyeri

Maendeleo Ya Wanawake Organisation (MYWO) has affirmed its support for supported the Building Bridges Initiative(BBI) to ensure peace and unity prevails in the country.

MYWO chairperson Rahab Mueni said the country should not experience the ugly incidents witnessed after the 2017 general election, urging Kenyans to embrace the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

“We as women cannot afford a fight after every election and we do not want our children being misused (to orchestrate violence),” Mueni said.

While speaking to MYWO leaders from Nyeri County, the chairperson said that from the handshake, the BBI was ‘born’ and a lot of things have been said about the initiative.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



She added that the BBI has more benefits to women: “one of the things we are going to run away with is money. We have a national water harvesting programme which was launched by his Excellency (President Uhuru) during our AGM.” Mueni noted.

Mueni said the programme that targets to have every home in the rural areas installed with a 10,000 litres water tank kicked off in Kajiado County in 2019.

“why is that debate not picking up. Why do we want to have a negative debate?” She posed

The MYWO boss challenged leaders to stop polarizing the country with negativity about the initiative and focus on the good things that are beneficial to the country.

She affirmed that Kenya is a democratic country and everyone has reasons to support or reject any initiative but affirmed that women in the country are firmly behind BBI.

She further urged Kenyans to look at the country in 30 years’ time and beyond and not only in 2021 and 2022.

“Let us focus on Kenya 30 years from today. That is where we are coming from,” she added

At the same time Mueni condemned Wednesday’s ugly incident at Githurai where Raila Odinga and others were booed and urged young people not to allow themselves to be misused by selfish politicians.

Tell Us What You Think