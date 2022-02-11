Maendeleo Ya Wanawake Organization backs Azimio La Umoja

Maendeleo Ya Wanawake Organization (MYWO) has asked women to support the Azimio la Umoja Movement as it preaches on peace and unity of the country.

Speaking on Friday when meeting a group of Mombasa women, National Chairperson of MYWO Rahab Mwikali said the movement is a continuation of the handshake by President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga which yielded peace in the country.

“As women we are the ones to suffer the most in case of violence, let us not allow any chance that can breed chaos. I think it is now time that we give Mr Odinga a chance to represent us, in this way, we will also be promoting peace,” said Mwikali.

The chairlady asked women to ride on the same boat for the betterment of the nation saying through President Kenyatta’s leadership, they witnessed the launch of the National Water Harvesting project that makes sure women get clean and enough water.

She sensitized women to embrace the national water harvesting project by the organization as an alternative source of livelihood.

Through the project, MYWO aims at ensuring that every woman at the grassroots household in Kenya gets at least a 10,000-litre water tank to harvest rain water that is safe, clean, time saving and reliable for domestic use.

“Towards this end MYWO has partnered with Equity Bank Kenya and Equity Group Foundation to offer affordable credit to women to acquire water tanks,” said Mwikali.

She added that as a prerequisite of acquiring the water tanks, MYWO affiliated women groups will be trained by Equity Bank on financial literacy, entrepreneurship training, digital literacy and business development services.

“So far 22 counties have benefited from this project, and as we plan to celebrate our 70th anniversary as a group. We have planned on March to do a ground breaking of a Gender Based Violence (GBV) Centre and a hospital here in Mombasa,” added Mwikali.