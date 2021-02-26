Maendeleo Ya Wanawake Organization rallies women behind BBI

The National Chairperson of Maendeleo Ya Wanawake Organization, Rahab Mwikali has urged women in Busia to support the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

Speaking during an open forum in Busia Town on Wednesday, Mwikali said the initiative proposes to enhance equity and do away with political afflictions that have bedeviled the country for decades.

She explained that BBI will build the capacity of the future generations and ensure that women and youth are considered in county employment programs.

The official stated that once the BBI document succeeds through referendum it will push for constitutional amendment to foster the 35 per cent revenue allocation for counties, hence, stabilize the economy.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Mwikali challenged women to contest for elective posts like MPs and senators so that they can champion for the needs and rights of women.

She noted that the BBI document has been approved by more than 40 county assemblies.

The BBI draft proposes inclusivity of all people of Kenya, establishment of Ward Development Fund, the formation of Youth Commission among others.