Mafuta appointed Vihiga Bullets head coach

Newly-appointed Vihiga Bullets head coach Evans Mafuta is looking to guide the club towards the success of Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

Mafuta was unveiled on Saturday morning taking over from Edward Manoah who led the team to the promotion of top flight after helping them to finish second in National Super League behind Talanta FC.

The former Nairobi Stima assistant coach is hopeful of steering the Western based side to good performance during their debut season.

“Am happy to have joined this great team with amazing players.We will do our best to ensure we compete effectively against the rest. The team has what it takes and we are leaving nothing to chance. Our aim to maintain our stay in the league as we plan about our expectations going forward” he said.

The team is currently conducting training aimed at recruiting new players in order to strengthen their weak departments ahead of the league kick off on September 25.

Club defender Potipher Onyango recently crowned his remarkable season in the National Super League (NSL) with a well deserved Most Valuable Player (MVP) award for the 2020/2021 season.

Potipher Odhiambo has been named the Betika National Super League Most Valuable Player 👏🎉 🔗 https://t.co/jpuDuVMu0b#BetikaNSLAwards — Football Kenya Federation (@Football_Kenya) September 15, 2021

The Harambee Stars U23 central defender was an ever-present in Bullets’ backline that saw them earn automatic promotion to the top tier Football Kenya Federation Premier League for a first time in their history after finishing in second place behind Talanta.

His series of performances earned him a call-up to the Emerging Stars provisional squad that took part in the 2021 CECAFA U23 Championships in Ethiopia.

The defender fended off challenge from FC Talanta’s Anthony Gicho and Mwatate United’s Cornelius Juma to walk home with a whooping one million cash prize.