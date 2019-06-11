Magana Flowers has announced a series of business realignments as it rebrands in time for its 25th birthday by building on a resilient past while repositioning itself in the international flower markets.

The rebrand that includes a change of logo, renewed focus on direct marketing and dedication to customers, stakeholders and the over 500 staff it employs comes as global markets and dynamics in the industry continue to change dictated by changing customer preferences, technology and weather.

“To our customers, the farm will endevour to guarantee you true experience and unforgettable joy. Our rebranding comes with a promise of renewed customer excellence backed by our best quality and new varieties. There will be an enhanced ecosystem between the farm and customers with good flow of communication and overall enhanced customer experience. This will be in realization of customer satisfaction in terms of rebranding for a brighter future of the business,” said Mr. Nicholas Ambanya the CEO of Magana Flowers said while unveiling the new logo.

The flower farm that was established by astute businessman and former cabinet minister Dr. Magana Njoroge Mungai has walked the close to 25-year journey guided by cutting edge innovations that drive the company’s mantra of producing the best quality flower that meets customers’ demands at low cost in its 25 hectares farm.

It is this philosophy that the company is looking to bolster with the rebrand.

The detailed flower journey has seen the company produce bespoke flower varieties that continue to excite the markets from the Middle East to Europe and China.

“We are promising to enhance cooperation with our suppliers, breeders, the community and regulatory agencies like the Kenya Flower Council, Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (KEPHIS) and Horticulture Crops Directorate. This is the climax of celebrating our turning round the business which means stepping into stability. We look forward to implement our strategic plan of strengthening the target markets while at the same time developing and producing the quality demanded by the various market segments. There will be a deliberate effort driven by a skilled and talented team that is now in place whose mandate is to excellently manage the whole value chain,” Mr. Ambanya added.