Magarini gests Ksh 786m for development projects from Italy

Magarini Constituency in Kilifi County is set to benefit from a Ksh 786 million funding to implement key development projects including the tarmacking of Ngomeni road which has been in a bad state for many years.

Area Member of Parliament Michael Kingi said funding from the Italian government together with the national government has already been approved and documents are now in Rome for final certification for the funds to be released.

Speaking during the official opening of Kagombani Secondary School in his constituency Kingi said the funding will be used to tarmac Mjanaheri-Ngomeni road.

The road leads to the Italian space agency which is in Ngomeni village a renowned fishing hub that has been neglected for many years.

The legislator added that the funds will also be used to construct a multi-purpose hall at Ngomeni secondary school, a Kitchen and a dormitory.

The legislator said the funding will also be used to construct a footbridge from Burangi to Sabaki to ease the movement of people across River Sabaki.

He said once implemented Burangi people will no longer have to travel for a long distance to Sabaki bridge to reach Malindi town.

The legislator said part of the funding will also be used to construct a kitchen at Mamburui dispensary and construct Midodoni primary school.

“It is a good funding and if ready I will let you know, tendering will be done and work to begin, right now the documents have been taken to Rome, and the Attorney General has given a go-ahead for the project to done,” he said.

He called for cooperation between the people and the leadership so as to achieve many development projects in the constituency.

Initially, he said the funding used to come through the regional government and was implemented by Coast Development Authority.

In the first phase, he said they constructed Marikebuni dispensary, Midodoni and many other projects in the constituency.

“The second phase which has funding amounting to Sh. 786 million was stuck but I thank the national government right now we have made a big progress the funding will be released anytime from now, the money shall build a full primary school in Burangi, eight classrooms,” he said.

Kingi said the residents of Burangi have been told to look for land for the construction of the eight classrooms, toilets, and staff room adding that the National lands commission was working on the process already.