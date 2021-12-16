Magarini grassroots women leaders endorse Kingi’s PAA Party

Magarini Sub-county Women grassroots leaders Thursday officially endorsed Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi’s Pamoja Alliance Party (PAA) and vowed to back it fully in the upcoming general elections.

The Women leaders from all wards in the constituency which is also the home turf declared they would campaign in all corners of the constituency and county at large to ensure that the party is popular.

They made the declaration in a meeting in Gongoni town which was also attended by Jubilee Party Nominated Senator Christine Zawadi who is also backing the new political outfit with Coastal roots.

Christine Jumwa a resident of Shomela in Gongoni ward said they are ready to popularise PAA adding that as people of Magarini they were happy for the governor to come up with the Party.

She said they love PAA because their vision was to see a party in the region led by its own leader similar to the Wiper Party of Ukambani, ODM of Nyanza, and many other regions.

“Even if he is exiting office we are happy because he is leaving us with our own political party as a region which we are proud of and is free for all of us to join,” she said.

Jumwa said the political parties from another region who come to seek support from the Coastal region normally do not recognize the local leadership after they achieve their objectives.

She said Kilifi voted overwhelmingly for ODM and has been supporting the party but surprisingly nominations were given to outsiders after the general elections because the party is not from Kilifi.

Jumwa dismissed claims that the PAA party belonged to the Governor for his personal interests saying it’s for all Kenyans living in the county and the region at large.

“Every party has its own roots. We are here and the political party is from our area that’s why we are happy to endorse it officially,” she said.

Pricilah Dama from Sabaki Ward said as youth they were happy to see their own political party because it will serve the interests of the region.

She urged all people from the coastal region to support the party as it will give a chance for the region to have a say in national politics and in any coalitions geared at forming the next government.

“What makes me happy is the fact that we will have a chance in the government when resources are being divided,” she said.

On her part, the Nominated Senator said she was happy to be invited by the women from Magarini who made the declaration to support the PAA Party at their own will voluntarily.