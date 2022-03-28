Magata Bruce Mackenzie tops 2021 KPCE exam with 428 marks

Magata Bruce Mackenzie has Monday been announced as the top student in the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations with 428 marks.

Mackenzie from Gilgil Hills Academy was closely followed by Ashley Kerubo from Makini School Kibos with 427 marks.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha in his announcement also highlighted other top performers in the examination noting that number three was a tie between six students while number four was a tie between five students.

“These are remarkable results and I congratulate the stars of the 2021 KCPE examinations,” said Magoha.

Meanwhile, the Education CS has assured that examination result slips will be released to all candidates who sat for the exams, even if they have fee balances.

“There is no point of denying the candidates their examination results because of fees balances because in any cause it is known that primary school education is free in the country,” he said.

Magoha at the same time assured stakeholders and the public that there was no cheating during the exam.

“This examination did not leak, for those who were waiting for it to leak, you are mistaken…,” he said.

He also noted that only a few cases were reported about teachers who took photos of the exam after they had been released from the container prompting the ministry to issue a directive banning phones from exam centres.

Magoha in addition highlighted that these were the last results to be released under the Jubilee administration, “a regime that has seen a more flawless release of exams and has restored the credibility in our examinations,” he said.

“I am proud and humbled to have served as the longest CS in education ministry under Jubilee administration.”

Magoha said he is proud of his record and remains confident that those who will come after him will find a comfortable place.

To get results candidates are encouraged to SMS index numbers to 20076 followed by KCPE.

Last year, Faith Mumo from Kari Mwailu Primary School in Makueni County emerged top with 433 marks.

Here is the list of top-performing students;

1. Magata Bruce Mackenzie (Giligil Hills Academy ) 428

2. Momanyi Arshely Kerubo (Makini school) 427

3. Charity Buyanzi 9holy Family) 426

3. Mbugua Wairimu (Emmanuel Academy) 426

3. Muteti Shantel (Kitengela International school) 426

3. Stanley Omondi (Drophine Field Junior Secondary School) 426

3. Wekesa Naomi (White Star Academy) 426

3. Kimani Ithan. (Stepping Stone preparatory school) 426

9. Njeru Joel Nyagua primary school (425)

9. Dian Rose natal (Facebeth Academy)- 425

9. Kaberia Emmanuel Munene-425

9. Emmanuel Kiplangat (Moi primary Kabarrack) – 425

9. George Morris Otieno-425