Magical Kenya Open 2024 too tough for Kenyans

The 56th edition of the Magical Kenya Open will conclude on sunday afternoon at the Muthaiga Golf Club after four days of intense competition.

The championships brought together 144 professional golfers from 25 countries.

Kenya entered a total of nine professional golfers, but unlike last year’s Magical Kenya Open, where one player progressed to the 4th round, none made the cut to play in the final round today.

There’s a need for more public-private partnerships to enhance golf talent development in Kenya.

According to Absa Bank Kenya Head of Communications Charles Wokabi, there’s a need for urgent measures to improve Kenya’s performance in international championships.

“We need more public-private partnerships from the grassroots, so as we introduce kids to golf at a tender age, by the time they grow up, they become professionals.

The Magical Kenya Open has been amazing, though our Kenyan participants didn’t make the cut, but I urge all Kenyans and all East Africans to rally behind Ronald Rugumayo of Uganda in the final round on

The Magical Kenyan Open is the only DP World Tour series being held in East Africa, with this year’s winner set to pocket Ksh 59.5 million while the 1st runner-up will get Ksh 38.5 million.