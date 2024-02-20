Magical Kenya Open boost after Ksh 34 Million sponsorship from EABL

Magical Kenya Open organizers have received a Ksh.34 Million sponsorship from beer making company Kenya Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL],

Following the sponsorship EABL becomes Alcoholic Beverage partner of the tournament, through which it will seek to elevate the event’s experience, sponsoring entertainment at the tournament village and offering fans a taste of its brands.

The company has also sponsored three Kenyan pro golfers taking part in the tournament ; Dismas Indiza, Samuel Njoroge, and Greg Snow.

This year’s Kenya open is set to be held between 22-25th February 2024 at Muthaiga Golf Club with a total of 144 elite golfers taking part.

A Pro-Am event will precede the Kenya Open and will tee off on February 21.

The overall winner is set to pocket $2.5 million.

Speaking during the sponsorship announcement, Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) Managing Director Mark Ocitti expressed the company’s pride in being a longtime supporter of the tournament.

“We are proud to renew our partnership with the Magical Kenya Open and to sponsor the tournament. As a long-standing supporter of golf in Kenya, we are committed to providing fans with a bespoke and memorable experience at the tournament. We look forward to seeing our brands bring excitement to the tournament village and we promise fans an unforgettable experience,” said Ocitti.

“We are particularly proud to support the three Kenyan golfers, Greg Snow, Dismas Indiza, and Samuel Njoroge, as part of our sponsorship, in line with our Keep Walking philosophy that seeks to support everyone to be the best version of themselves in whatever they do,” added Ocitti.

KOGL Commercial Director Ronald Meru commended EABL for the sponsorship, noting it will assist in ensuring the success of the tournament:

“We are delighted to have EABL renew its partnership with the Magical Kenya Open and to have them as the Official Alcohol Beverage Sponsor. This sponsorship will assist us in meeting our obligations around eventing and prize-giving money. The Magical Kenya Open is an important tournament that plays a significant role in positioning Kenya as an international tourism and sporting destination. We are excited to welcome international golfers to our country and promise them the best experience. I urge Kenyans to turn up in large numbers to cheer on their favorite golfers and showcase our,” said Meru.

Kenya is set to feature a total of 9 players in this year’s Kenya Open: They include: Dismas Indiza, Greg Snow, Mike Kisia, Mohit Mediratta, Samuel Njoroge, Daniel Nduva, Jastas Madoya, Mutahi Kibugu and Njoroge Kibugu. The nine were picked from the Safari Tour, where the top eight locals and two best regional players got slots at this year’s championship.

The regional qualifiers are Zimbabwean Visitor Mapwanya and Uganda’s Ronald Rugumayo and David Kamulindwa.

The eight local pros and two regional golfers will be joined by four local amateurs including John Lejirma, Deaflympics bronze medalist Isaac Makokha, Africa’s second-best hitter Michael Karanga, Josphat Rono and Taimur Malik.