Magical Kenya Open: Daniel Gavins takes overnight first round lead

Englishman Daniel Gavins is the first round leader of the 2022 Magical Kenya Open that teed off Thursday at Muthaiga Golf Club, Nairobi.

Gavins carded a round of 7 under par 64 and also recorded 9 birdies and two bogeys at the par 71 course.

“It was pretty rusty to start with, I hadn’t played for a couple of weeks but I just started holing a few putts,” Gavins said. “My second shot at the ninth (his last) hit the flag and it knocked it 60 or 70 feet back down the green.

“Obviously I holed the 70-footer which was a bit surprising, but it was nice to finish with a birdie. My swing has been a bit off at the start of the year and I’ve been struggling a little bit with finding the feeling, but today I felt a few things that were nice and it was positive really.”

American Johannes Veerman and Shubhankar Sharma of India wound up the day joint second on 6 under par 65. Junior amateur Njoroge Kibugu is the best places Kenyan on 1 under par 70 with Greg Snow on Level Par 71.

Paul Chidale is the best player from the Safari Tour on 3 under par 68

The 2022 Magical Kenya Open has attracted a field of 144 players in the hunt for top prize of 300,000 dollars at the second event of the DP World Tour season.

Kenya is represented by nine pros and six amateurs in the championship that has not witnessed a Kenyan winner yet since its inception moiré than half a century a go.

The Kenyan pros include Dismas Indiza, Simon Ngige, Erick Ooko, Greg Snow, Justus Madoya, Samuel Njoroge, David Wakhu and Mohit Mediratta.

Other players representing Africa at the championship include South Africa’s Jayden Schaper, KCB Karen Masters champion Toto Thimba Jnr who is based at Silverlakes Golf Estate in South Africa, Ugandan Ronald Rugumayo, Zimbabwean Robson Chinhoi, Sebastian Heisele and Paul Chidale.

The tournament enters round two on Friday where the 60 top players will advance to the second and final round where the winner will bag the rich winner’s purse.