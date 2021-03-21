Magical Kenya Open: Justin Harding crowned 2021 Champion

South African Justin Harding carded a score of 21 under par 263 after rounds of 66, 67, 64, and 66 to win this year’s Kenya Open at the par 71 Karen Country club on Sunday.

Harding eagled the par 4 ninth hole and had birdies in the sixth, seventh and seventeenth holes in a bogey free round of 5 under par 66 to ward off the charge of American Kurt Kitayama to get a second European Tour win after the 2019 Qatar Masters triumph.

His exploits saw him take home the winner’s cheque of 145,500 Euros equivalent to Ksh. 19.1million.

“It was a lot easier winning in 2019! I’m very emotional now. It was hard work, I’m happy with the way I played,” said Harding. “Kurt’s a hell of a competitor – I got him back for Mauritius – but I’m glad I went one shot better than a couple of years ago, I was bummed about that, but I was just happy with the way I managed my game.”

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“I wasn’t feeling too good after 12. I made a mess of 11 and 12 and, ultimately, the way I played 13 to 18 this week, it was a bit of a stressful time.

“ I executed some shots, managed to make a couple of good par saves, and I couldn’t lay back on 17 because I knew Kurt just bombs it so I had to go for it there and I was ultimately just pleased to execute golf shots’’, Said Harding.

Kurt Kitayama finished second on 19 under par 265. Kitayama eagled the par 5 sixth and twelfth holes with birdies in the tenth and seventeenth that were blighted by a bogey at the par 5 eleventh for a round of 5 under par 66.

‘’It was tough to catch him. Obviously I couldn’t but I think I gave it a pretty good effort,” he said.“I felt like sometimes when I was going to slip away, I chipped in for eagle on 12, that was big, but overall I’m happy with how I fought I’m happy with the result.”

‘’You just have to stick to your game plan. I was hitting my irons well and I just trusted that and down the stretch I just didn’t give myself too many good looks’’, Kitayama remarked after the play.

The lone Kenyan to make the cut Samuel Njoroge finished seventy seventh on level par 284 after a final round of 1 under par 70.

The professional golfers now shift focus to the inaugural Kenya Savannah Classic that will be played at the same venue from Tuesday, 23 March 2021.

Savannah Classic has a prize fund of 1 million Euros, equivalent to Ksh.131 million and is the seventh event on the 2021 European Tour Calendar.

Tell Us What You Think