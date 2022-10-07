Magical scenes | The Nkasiri, Kitengela

Nkasiri is the ideal getaway spot for an adrenaline junkie.

Are you looking for a weekend getaway with unique activities?

Nkasiri Adventure Park is Kenya’s premier camping, sports and recreation centre. The park offers some great and unique outdoor activity facilities; you can explore the course, scale the obstacles, and race against friends, family and workmates. It’s the perfect blend of comfort and adventure and ideal for adrenaline junkies.

Nkasiri Adventure Park styles itself as the perfect hideout to play, dine, adventure and camp in the wild.

